Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Stars captain Benn fined for sucker-punching Jets centre Scheifele

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2025 3:00 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The NHL has fined Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn US$5,000 for punching Jets forward Mark Scheifele during Game 5 of the team’s second-round playoff series.

Benn sucker-punched Scheifele during a scrum at 13:28 of the third period of the game Thursday night in Winnipeg. Scheifele, who sustained a concussion earlier in the post-season, was being held back by linesman Ryan Daisy before the punch, and the two fell to the ice.

Benn was assessed a minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Jets won the game 4-0 to cut the Stars’ lead in the best-of-seven series to 3-2 and force a Game 6 Saturday night in Dallas.

The Jets have yet to win an away game in these playoffs. If they get their first road win on Saturday, Game 7 will go Monday night in Winnipeg. The winner of this series will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference final.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – May 15'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – May 15
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices