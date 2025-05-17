Winnipeg Jets GM says Mark Scheifele’s father died overnight

Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff says Mark Scheifele’s father, Brad, died overnight.
Cheveldayoff delivered the news during a brief media availability as the team held an optional skate at American Airlines Center.
Trending Now
Scheifele, a top-line forward, remains at the team hotel in Dallas.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Cheveldayoff says head coach Scott Arniel is with Scheifele to provide support.
The GM says it’s too early to say whether Scheifele will play in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars this evening.
Winnipeg needs a victory to force a deciding game in the second-round NHL playoff series.
Comments