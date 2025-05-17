Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets GM says Mark Scheifele’s father died overnight

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2025 1:05 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele stands on the ice during warm-ups before an NHL hockey game against the Utah Hockey Club, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Melissa Majchrzak). View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele stands on the ice during warm-ups before an NHL hockey game against the Utah Hockey Club, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Melissa Majchrzak). MM
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff says Mark Scheifele’s father, Brad, died overnight.

Cheveldayoff delivered the news during a brief media availability as the team held an optional skate at American Airlines Center.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Scheifele, a top-line forward, remains at the team hotel in Dallas.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Cheveldayoff says head coach Scott Arniel is with Scheifele to provide support.

The GM says it’s too early to say whether Scheifele will play in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars this evening.

Winnipeg needs a victory to force a deciding game in the second-round NHL playoff series.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices