Winnipeg Jets GM says Mark Scheifele’s father died overnight

Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff says Mark Scheifele’s father, Brad, died overnight.

Cheveldayoff delivered the news during a brief media availability as the team held an optional skate at American Airlines Center.

We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Scheifele family. We're a family and we're going to do everything we can to support our family. pic.twitter.com/zEJHcM66WB — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) May 17, 2025

Scheifele, a top-line forward, remains at the team hotel in Dallas.

Cheveldayoff says head coach Scott Arniel is with Scheifele to provide support.

The GM says it’s too early to say whether Scheifele will play in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars this evening.

Winnipeg needs a victory to force a deciding game in the second-round NHL playoff series.