Video link
Headline link
Canada

Saskatoon folk ensemble preserving Filipino culture through dance

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted May 19, 2025 8:14 pm
2 min read
Saskatoon folk ensemble preserving Filipino culture through dance
Dancers with the Kumintang Folk Dance Ensemble practice for the upcoming festival season. Gates Guarin has more on the group's commitment to preserve Filipino heritage and culture through dance.
The Philippines is celebrated for its vibrant culture and deeply rooted traditions, from music and food, to festivals which tell stories of a proud heritage.

In Saskatoon, the Kumintang Folk Dance Ensemble is bringing that heritage to life, one step at a time.

“With the cultural dances, it’s a performance,” said Co-cultural director Maia Macatangay. “It’s a way that we can show what we have through art.”

The group currently has 87 members, the most in its history, with dancers ranging in age from 24 all the way down to eight.

For decades, the ensemble has taught and performed traditional Filipino dances – passing them down, along with the stories and rich history behind every move. But for many younger generations, traditional dances like the ones performed aren’t seen everyday. This makes the work of the ensemble to preserve them that much more important and fulfilling.

“It’s helped me realize the impact that learning your culture has on your identity and in how it forms your connection with your culture in general.” said Co-cultural director Antonette Ecijan.

That connection shines through in the passion and dedication from each dancer, like first year performer Viviene Vocalan.

“It’s really fun and that all the dances are really nice. The people here are kind to you and they teach you step-by-step.” Vocalan said.

Ensemble member Hendrix Javier has been with the group for six years, and said if you know your past, you can perform for the future.

“Honestly, it’s really fun,” said Javier. “I get to learn a lot about my culture and my heritage and yeah, it’s amazing.”

For Ecijan and Macatangay, their pride in the Filipino culture continues to grow, and their passion and leadership has the ensemble in good hands for the next generation.

“I’ve learned so many cultural dances and met so many great people here, and it’s just something I’m passionate about; I love performing.” Macatangay said.

“When I first started school here, there weren’t too many Filipinos arounds, and so the community was small and learning about your culture was just a rare opportunity,” said Ecijan. “There’s more Filipinos now but still keeping that culture going is a huge part of why we run this group.”

