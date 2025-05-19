Occupants safe after morning house fire in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are safe after a house fire broke out on Saskatoon’s west side Monday, damaging two homes and several vehicles in the driveway.

In a release, the Saskatoon Fire Department said it responded to a report of a house on fire at 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Nesbitt Way in the community of Dundonald. Three fire engines, one ladder truck and one rescue unit were dispatched, in addition to the battalion chief.

Arriving crews reported the front of the house fully engulfed in flames. The officer in charge called for additional units to help, as the house next door and the cars in the driveway had also caught fire.

The fire was brought under control less than an hour later.

The scene will be turned over to the city’s fire investigator to look into the cause and origin of the fire.

The fire department said further details will be provided, and is asking the public to avoid the area to allow crews still at the scene to work safely.