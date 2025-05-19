Menu

Canada

Woman dies in slackline accident in Squamish

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 19, 2025 2:05 pm
1 min read
A Squamish Search and Rescue helicopter over Squamish, B.C., in an undated photo. Search and rescue crews along with RCMP were called in after a woman died in a slackline incident on Friday, May 16. View image in full screen
A Squamish Search and Rescue helicopter over Squamish, B.C., in an undated photo. Search and rescue crews along with RCMP were called in after a woman died in a slackline incident on Friday, May 16. Squamish Search and Rescue/Instagram
A 22-year-old woman died on Friday afternoon at a popular climbing area in Squamish, B.C.

Squamish RCMP received a report at 12:34 p.m. that a woman had fallen from a slackline at Chek Canyon Recreation Area.

Squamish Search and Rescue was called to assist with the recovery due to the difficulty of accessing the area at the bottom of the canyon.

The woman has not been identified.

Squamish RCMP said victim services was at the scene providing support to multiple people who saw the woman fall.

Anyone affected by this incident is encouraged to reach out to victim services for support and assistance at 604-892-6153.

