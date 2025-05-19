Woman dies in slackline accident in Squamish

A 22-year-old woman died on Friday afternoon at a popular climbing area in Squamish, B.C.
Squamish RCMP received a report at 12:34 p.m. that a woman had fallen from a slackline at Chek Canyon Recreation Area.
Squamish Search and Rescue was called to assist with the recovery due to the difficulty of accessing the area at the bottom of the canyon.
The woman has not been identified.
Squamish RCMP said victim services was at the scene providing support to multiple people who saw the woman fall.
Anyone affected by this incident is encouraged to reach out to victim services for support and assistance at 604-892-6153.
