3 kids dead, 19-year-old arrested for drunk driving in Toronto

Three children are dead after a crash in Toronto and a 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place shortly after midnight, at 12:33 am, Toronto police said in a social media post.

The victims were stopped on the eastbound off-ramp at Highway 401 and Renforth Drive in the city’s west end when they were hit. The stationary car had six people in it.

Two children died at the scene while a third was rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The three other occupants of the car – a fourth child and two adults – were taken to the hospital.

The occupant of the second car, a 19-year-old male, was arrested at the scene and is facing impaired driving charges.

Renforth Drive remains closed in the area for investigation