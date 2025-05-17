Menu

Crime
Headline link
Crime

Marked RCMP vehicle stolen, stopped after crossing New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2025 3:13 pm
1 min read
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. GAC
A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a marked RCMP patrol car was stolen in New Brunswick and driven across the provincial border into Nova Scotia.

RCMP Sgt. Pierre-Luc Haché says the incident began unfolding around 2:30 p.m. on Friday when the car was taken in Sackville, N.B., and headed down the Trans Canada Highway.

Mounties stopped the vehicle around 3 p.m. on Highway 104 near Amherst, N.S., using a tire deflation device to puncture the vehicles tires.

Haché says two officers sustained minor injuries while arresting the man driving the vehicle.

Police did not provide any further detail about the man arrested.

They also did not say under what circumstances the vehicle was stolen.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

