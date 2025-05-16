Winnipeg cops arrest brothers in connection with February double homicide

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police say they’ve arrested a pair of brothers wanted in a double murder earlier this year.

Sheldon Catcheway, 33, and Shanastene McLeod, 35, were found dead at an Alfred Avenue home on Feb. 15.

Jermain Gage Houle, 24, was wanted for second-degree murder, and Aaron Junior Houle, 27, faced a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

The elder brother was arrested on April 24, while Jermain was arrested Wednesday, and faces an additional two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Both remain in custody.

