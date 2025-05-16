Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops arrest brothers in connection with February double homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 16, 2025 3:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada'
Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
RELATED: Winnipeg has retained its title as the violent crime capital of Canada, according to a new study from the Fraser Institute, with 675 violent crimes per 100,000 people – Feb 13, 2025
Winnipeg police say they’ve arrested a pair of brothers wanted in a double murder earlier this year.

Sheldon Catcheway, 33, and Shanastene McLeod, 35, were found dead at an Alfred Avenue home on Feb. 15.

Jermain Gage Houle, 24, was wanted for second-degree murder, and Aaron Junior Houle, 27, faced a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

The elder brother was arrested on April 24, while Jermain was arrested Wednesday, and faces an additional two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Both remain in custody.

Click to play video: 'Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says'
Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

