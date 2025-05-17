Menu

Health

Delivering care 5,000 feet in the air: How LifeFlight takes the ER sky-high

By Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted May 17, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'A closer look at EHS LifeFlight and ambulance response in the Maritimes'
A closer look at EHS LifeFlight and ambulance response in the Maritimes
WATCH: Warmer weather means more people will be out on the roads hiking, swimming and enjoying what the region has to offer. But it also means elevated risk, which is where EHS LifeFlight comes in – providing care to Maritimers who may find themselves in need of urgent medical assistance. Ella MacDonald reports.
Imagine the stress of working in a hospital’s emergency department — now add being thousands of feet in the air.

That’s the everyday job of an EHS LifeFlight critical care nurse.

Samantha Kennedy earned her wings from years working in the emergency room, but now she divides her time between the Halifax Infirmary and the airport.

And when a call comes in, she says the LifeFlight team can be in the sky within 10 minutes.

“On the helicopter we’re able to sit on both sides of our patients, so we can both work and have access to both sides,” Kennedy says.

“So, it feels a little more comfortable and a little bit easier to do procedures if we needed to.”

Those procedures can range from providing medical ventilation to chest tube insertion.

But flight nurses aren’t expected to do these medical interventions solo — LifeFlight pairs up a nurse with a paramedic to play to each’s strengths.

Joel Connolly is an experienced paramedic with more than 10 years’ service on the ground.

“Logistically, it can be very challenging,” he says. “It is vastly different than an ambulance. You can pull an ambulance over and make changes; you can’t pull a helicopter, an airplane over. So there’s a lot of planning ahead.”

The planning is made possible through training simulators, like the one at the EHS LifeFlight hangar.

Watch the video above for the full story.

