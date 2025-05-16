Menu

Crime

RCMP issue Dangerous Person Alert over man with gun in rural Saskatchewan

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 16, 2025 1:12 pm
1 min read
RCMP are searching for 24-year-old Jasmine Irons. RCMP
RCMP in Saskatchewan have issued a Dangerous Person Alert for the Loon Lake area in for a 24-year-old man who may be in the area and is reported to be armed.

Police say Michael Bouvier was last seen on Ministikwan Cree Nation at 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Earlier Friday, police released a statement which said officers were dispatched to a home on Ministikwan Cree Nation after receiving a report that a woman was being held against her will.

Officers soon determined that 24-year-old Jasmine Iron had left the home with an armed man in a black Dodge Caravan with a deflated front tire, with Saskatchewan license plate 580 LXY.

Later, in the day, police said the pair could also be in a black Dodge Journey, with a plate number of 412 NPF.

Story continues below advertisement

The Mounties described Bouvier as being about five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighing 215 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

They describe Iron as being around five-feet-six-inches tall, weighing 110  pounds, with brown eyes and hair. She is said to be wearing a burgundy-coloured hoodie and jeans, as well as black and white Converse sneakers.

The village of Loon Lake is about a 90 minute drive north-east of Lloydminster.

