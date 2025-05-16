SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Crews keep battling deadly, out-of-control wildfires in eastern Manitoba

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2025 8:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba wildfire update: May 15'
Manitoba wildfire update: May 15
Firefighters are making progress on some of wildfires burning in Manitoba - but the situation remains volatile. Global's Katherine Dornian breaks down the most concerning blazes - and how the province is responding.
Fire crews in Manitoba continue to battle out-of-control wildfires including one in the eastern part of the province which has killed two people.

In the Manitoba legislature on Thursday, opposition Progressive Conservative legislature member Rick Wowchuk named the victims as Richard and Sue Nowell, who lived in the Rural Municipality of Lac Du Bonnet.

The bodies were found on Wednesday.

The wildfire burning in the municipality, a popular cottage area northeast of Winnipeg, was over four-thousand hectares in size as of midnight Friday.

Wildfires in eastern Manitoba have also forced the province to declare a state of emergency in Whiteshell Provincial Park, and gave people until Thursday evening to evacuate.

The Alberta government says it is sending help to Manitoba to battle the wildfires, with two wildland firefighting crews and support staff expected in the coming days.

Click to play video: 'Lac du Bonnet community comes together after deadly wildfire'
Lac du Bonnet community comes together after deadly wildfire
© 2025 The Canadian Press

