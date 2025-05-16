Menu

Canada

Father and son, 11, riding on motorcycle killed in Toronto east-end crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2025 6:26 am
1 min read
A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.
A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.
A 47-year-old man and his 11-year-old son are dead after a crash in Toronto’s east end.

Police say they responded to Kingston Road and Manse Road on Thursday evening for reports of a vehicle hitting a motorcycle.

Police say the man was driving the motorcycle and the boy was a passenger.

They say the man was pronounced dead at the scene, while his son died in hospital.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating.

An investigation continues into the cause of the crash.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

