Father and son, 11, riding on motorcycle killed in Toronto east-end crash

A 47-year-old man and his 11-year-old son are dead after a crash in Toronto’s east end.

Police say they responded to Kingston Road and Manse Road on Thursday evening for reports of a vehicle hitting a motorcycle.

Police say the man was driving the motorcycle and the boy was a passenger.

They say the man was pronounced dead at the scene, while his son died in hospital.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating.

An investigation continues into the cause of the crash.