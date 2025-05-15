Lethbridge hosts annual Canadian College World Series

Send this page to someone via email

The tarps were out early at Spitz Stadium during opening day for the 2025 Canadian College World Series, but first pitch soon gave fans a reason to cheer.

Eight teams from the Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) have hit the field in Lethbridge, Alta., to decide the winner of the division.

“We look forward to it all year. All eight teams from the CCBC are here, it’s the Canadian College World Series and so, a lot of fun for everybody who participates and a lot of fun for the families who come down to watch,” said Rob Jolley, father of Edmonton Collegiate Hawks player Brad Jolley.

An initial rain relay caused the first game to be pushed back by 90 minutes, but the action soon ramped up as the bottom of the first inning saw a bases loaded situation, giving the fans plenty to be excited about.

“Crowds are down from last year, but I would suspect as the weather goes along and we get closer to the weekend, that we’re going to have a lot of people here watching and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Jolley and his family made the 10-hour round trip from Edmonton with a smile on their faces.

“This is probably (my son’s) last year. Wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

However, the tournament wouldn’t have been a go without the grounds crew.

“There’s lots of people here working hard on the field, like we experienced this last year, same deal. It looks like it’s going to be a bit better this year. It’s not a great way to start the weekend, but we should be able to get through it alright,” said Justin Scott, a centrefielder for the Prairie Baseball Academy (PBA).

For Josh Burgmann, the pitching coach of the PBA, rain or shine, it’s always fun to watch baseball.

“Even if the weather is on the rainier side, there is coverage for people to come and watch, (Spitz Stadium) is a great place to watch a ball game.”

Burgmann was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals out of high school, but opted for college instead. After his tenure at school, the Chicago Cubs selected him and he began his professional baseball journey.

However, injury cut his career short. Even so, he recognizes the importance of the Canadian College World Series as a potential jumpstart for players to reach the show.

“Throughout our conference season, there’s scouts placed within the country and within the northwest of Canada. They’re able to watch our (players) and have that opportunity to potentially be looked at by professional scouts.”

But even without a career in the big leagues, Burgmann says baseball is worthwhile for everyone, including kids.

“As a hitter, you fail seven out of 10 times and you’re a Hall of Fame hitter in the MLB. It teaches kids some things, like how to deal with those ups and downs of baseball and even in life down the road,” said Burgmann.

It’s why opportunities like the CCBC and PBA are so crucial for players.

“Even if you don’t move on, you get to meet life-long friends and get to keep playing baseball. PBA is great for giving you opportunities to play past here, like going on to schools in the United States and different opportunities like that,” said Scott.

The teams competing in the Canadian College World Series include Edmonton Collegiate, Okanagan College, PBA, Victoria Collegiate, University of Calgary, University of Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island University and Thompson Rivers University.

The tournament runs from May 15-18, 2025.