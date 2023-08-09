Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Lethbridge Bulls eliminated from WCBL playoffs

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 6:09 pm
The Lethbridge Bulls hit the diamond for their first practice of the 2023 season on May 25, 2023. The Bulls are eyeing a playoff return when they open their season Friday against Medicine Hat at Spitz Stadium. View image in full screen
The Lethbridge Bulls hit the diamond for their first practice of the 2023 season on May 25, 2023. The Bulls are eyeing a playoff return when they open their season Friday against Medicine Hat at Spitz Stadium. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Lethbridge Bulls are clearing out their lockers after losing to the Sylvan Lake Gulls 12-7 Tuesday evening.

The loss finishes a two game sweep for the Gulls, who won the first game of the WCBL playoff series 13-4 on Monday.

Sylvan Lake got on the board early Tuesday, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning before Lethbridge would battle back, taking a 4-3 lead in the third inning.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Bulls eye return to WCBL playoffs'
Lethbridge Bulls eye return to WCBL playoffs

The Gulls jumped ahead with a four-run fifth, before Lethbridge answered again, tying the score at seven apiece in the seventh inning.

Story continues below advertisement

Late offensive pressure from the Gulls saw Sylvan Lake tack on three runs in the eighth, before plating two more in the ninth to complete the 12-7 win.

Ty Boudreau threw three shutout innings for the Gulls to close out the game.

It was the Bulls first playoff appearance since 2021, when they won the WCBL title before missing the postseason last year.

The Bulls finished third in the west division during the 2023 WCBL regular season, behind the Okotoks Dawgs and Sylvan Lake.

The Gulls move on to play the Okotoks Dawgs.

Related News
BaseballPlayoffsLethbridge BullsWCBLWestern Canadian Baseball LeagueOkotoks DawgsSylvan Lake Gulls
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices