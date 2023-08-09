Lethbridge Bulls eliminated from WCBL playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Bulls are clearing out their lockers after losing to the Sylvan Lake Gulls 12-7 Tuesday evening.

The loss finishes a two game sweep for the Gulls, who won the first game of the WCBL playoff series 13-4 on Monday.

Sylvan Lake got on the board early Tuesday, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning before Lethbridge would battle back, taking a 4-3 lead in the third inning.

The Gulls jumped ahead with a four-run fifth, before Lethbridge answered again, tying the score at seven apiece in the seventh inning.

Late offensive pressure from the Gulls saw Sylvan Lake tack on three runs in the eighth, before plating two more in the ninth to complete the 12-7 win.

Ty Boudreau threw three shutout innings for the Gulls to close out the game.

It was the Bulls first playoff appearance since 2021, when they won the WCBL title before missing the postseason last year.

The Bulls finished third in the west division during the 2023 WCBL regular season, behind the Okotoks Dawgs and Sylvan Lake.

The Gulls move on to play the Okotoks Dawgs.