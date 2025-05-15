WATCH: Robber uses machete to terrify donair shop staff before shaving himself some meat

Send this page to someone via email

A New Westminster, B.C., man is facing weapons and robbery charges after he allegedly terrorized staff at a donair shop with a machete, before using the weapon to carve himself some meat to go.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV video, happened on April 26 at Paradise Donair on 12th Street in New Westminster.

“In 27 years I’ve never seen anything like this,” said shop owner Ali Boyraz. “I know the area. Nothing like this, it’s quite safe.”

Boyraz said his staff was serving customers just before 7 p.m. when the robbery happened.

“There’s a guy with a ski mask and a huge machete knife, entered the store and started shaving some meat,” he said.

Security video shows a man entering the shop with his arm already fully extended and pointing the large knife at the staff.

He then walks behind the counter, still pointing the machete, before approaching the rotating meat skewers and starting to slice himself multiple pieces of donair meat.

While he is occupied, the shop’s staff squeeze behind him and flee the business.

The man fills his backpack with meat, makes a quick stop at the toppings counter to grab some bottles of sauce, then leaves.

“This is a very unique situation. This is not something I have seen before or any of my colleagues have — especially when you consider someone used a weapon to cut meat. Usually, these weapons are used for intimidation purposes or to come away with something other than food,” said New Westminster police Sgt. Andrew Leaver.

“But it is something we are going to treat seriously because ultimately a weapon was used, and that is going to be intimidating, traumatizing to the people at the store.”

Leaver said a bystander phoned 911, and that officers arrested a suspect a few blocks away.

Sidney Hayden was subsequently charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“I can’t speculate on what motivated the suspect to commit the offence,” Leaver said.

“But what I can say is if anyone is hungry in the City of New Westminster, there are a number of social services available where they can get food for free.”

Boyraz, meanwhile, said the incident left his staff rattled.

“They were scared. They were crying, hysterical,” he said. “Every time somebody walks in with a toque, they are scared.”

He said he’s since given his staff additional instructions about how to stay safe in a robbery situation.

Hayden has since been released on bail with conditions, including a ban on possessing weapons, something Boyraz said he “wasn’t very happy” about.

Even so, he says the robbery hasn’t shaken his faith in the safety of his community.

“Just because of this incident, it doesn’t make it an unsafe place,” he said. “Again, 27 years and nothing like that happened.”