Video link
Headline link
Canada

Partner of Quebec man who received MAID after bedsores says hospital ignored her

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2025 2:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wife of quadriplegic man who sought assisted death after ER bedsore describes horror as coroner’s inquest begins'
Wife of quadriplegic man who sought assisted death after ER bedsore describes horror as coroner’s inquest begins
Related: The wife of a quadriplegic man who sought assisted death after a disastrous emergency room visit is accusing the medical system of negligence. She made the remarks as a coroner's inquest into her partner's death began. Dan Spector has the story. Warning, this story deals with sensitive subject matter. – May 5, 2025
The partner of a man who received a medically assisted death after developing a severe bedsore in a Quebec hospital says medical staff didn’t listen to her.

Sylvie Brosseau spoke outside the Montreal courtroom where a coroner is holding hearings into the death of her partner Normand Meunier.

Brosseau says Meunier loved the outdoors and had many dreams and plans despite being quadriplegic.

All that changed after he was left on a stretcher at the St-Jérôme hospital for 96 hours and developed a severe pressure sore that never healed.

Brosseau says she repeatedly asked for Meunier to be given a special therapeutic mattress that prevents sores, but she says she felt ignored by hospital staff.

Meunier requested medical assistance in dying two months after developing the sore and died March 29, 2024.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

