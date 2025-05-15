Double stabbing in Langley sends 2 to hospital

Two people are in hospital on Thursday morning following a double stabbing in Langley, B.C.
Police arrived at the scene at 56th Avenue and 198th Street around 3:40 a.m. to find the two victims.
BC Emergency Health Services provided first aid and an ambulance, then took them to hospital for further care.
A 33-year-old Langley man has been arrested, RCMP said, and he remains in custody.
RCMP are asking anyone with any information related to this case to call them.
