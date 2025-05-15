Menu

Crime

Double stabbing in Langley sends 2 to hospital

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 15, 2025 12:48 pm
1 min read
Langley RCMP said two people were stabbed early on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Two people are in hospital on Thursday morning following a double stabbing in Langley, B.C.

Police arrived at the scene at 56th Avenue and 198th Street around 3:40 a.m. to find the two victims.

BC Emergency Health Services provided first aid and an ambulance, then took them to hospital for further care.

A 33-year-old Langley man has been arrested, RCMP said, and he remains in custody.

RCMP are asking anyone with any information related to this case to call them.

