Halifax teen accused of threats, gun possession to enter plea in youth court June 5

A Halifax teenager facing 33 charges including uttering threats has made a brief court appearance through a video link from jail.
Youth court Judge Barbara Beach approved a request from the 16-year-old’s lawyer for the accused to appear on June 5 to enter a plea.
Get daily National news
The boy’s charges include 12 counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, four counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and seven counts of careless use of a firearm.
The youth is also facing two counts of wilfully promoting hatred against identifiable groups.
Halifax police said last month they arrested the boy in the early morning of April 24 after they received “credible information” he posed a threat to people at a high school.
The youth’s identity is protected by a publication ban.
Comments