Bobrovsky finds form after tough first two games

TORONTO – Moments after the Florida Panthers put the finishing touches on their decisive Game 5 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the dressing-room boom box blasted Paul Simon’s “You Can Call Me Al.”

In one of the lines, Simon sings, “I want a shot at redemption.”

So did Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky after his first two outings in the second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He was far from form in back-to-back losses but has rebounded with three straight wins, including a shutout string of 143 minutes and 25 seconds, broken with a late Nick Robertson goal in the Panthers’ 6-1 victory on Wednesday.

“We have trust in Bob that you wouldn’t believe. It is unwavering,” Florida defenceman Aaron Ekblad said.

Panthers forward Sam Reinhart added, “They’re going to get their looks. But time and time again he makes the saves at this time of the year.”

After a stellar opening-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Bobrovsky was the weak link for the defending Stanley Cup champions as the Panthers fell behind 2-0 in the series.

But in the last three outings, he’s checked in with a shutout in Game 4 and has stopped 81 of 86 shots to turn the series in his club’s favour.

“I wasn’t thinking about it too much,” Bobrovsky said when asked about his first two outings in the series. “I was just focusing on the next game.”

Although the Maple Leafs waited until the game was out of hand in the third period before they peppered Bobrovsky with some good opportunities, the Panthers goalie made a key stop on a William Nylander breakaway midway through the first period with the game still goalless.

“He was pivotal for us with that stop,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said.

Also pivotal for the Panthers was the depth scoring they received. Ekblad and his fellow blueliners Dmitry Kulikov and Niko Mikkola scored goals.

Jesper Boqvist went from a seat in the press box in the past two games to the first line with captain Aleksander Barkov and Reinhart, subbing in for injured Evan Rodrigues.

Boqvist converted a pass from Reinhart to give the visitors a 3-0 lead at the 10:05 mark of the second period. He also added an assist on Ekblad’s icebreaker late in the first period.

“It was a good opportunity for me,” Boqvist said. “I enjoyed it, and it probably helped I was playing with two of the best players in the world.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2025.