B.C. reports 275 drug deaths over 2 months, as fatalities continue downward trend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2025 8:05 pm
1 min read
Families of those lost in the toxic drug crisis worried over waning public interest
RELATED: Eight years after a public health emergency was decalred, illicit drugs continue to claim a devastating toll across B.C. Thousands have died, each of them representing a failure somewhere along the way. As Travis Prasad reports on this International Overdose Awareness Day, some surviving family members worry the public is losing interest. – Aug 31, 2024
The BC Coroners Service says overdose deaths have been trending downward in the province, with 275 people dying in February and March due to the toxic drug supply.

The service says in a statement that March is the sixth consecutive month in which fewer than 160 people died due to unregulated drug toxicity.

It says preliminary figures show 143 people died in March, down more than 33 per cent year over year, while 132 people died in February, a decline of 35 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Advocates say drug testing could prevent overdoses
The service says smoking remains the most common way to consume toxic drugs, with investigations indicating more than six in 10 of those who died smoked their substances.

Vancouver recorded the most deaths in the first quarter of 2025 with 97, followed by 52 in Surrey and 28 in Victoria.


The coroners service says people between 30 and 59-years old accounted for 67 per cent of drug-toxicity deaths in the first three months of 2025, and 76 per cent were male.

It says toxicological testing shows fentanyl and related substances remain the most common in drug toxicity deaths, with more than three-quarters of victims testing positive for fentanyl in their systems.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

