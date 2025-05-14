Revamped Saskatchewan Rattlers set to take to the floor for 2025 CEBL season

Send this page to someone via email

As the Saskatchewan Rattlers narrow in on the 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League season, it’s a focus on building for a group which is aiming to end two years of playoff absences.

Forward Anthony Tsegakele will be back for a fourth season in Saskatchewan, but hasn’t tasted post-season basketball since his first year with the Rattlers in 2022.

“I wouldn’t say that maybe we’ve fallen off,” said Tsegakele. “I think we just need to keep on building our foundation, being able to grind it out throughout the season and getting those little, gritty wins.”

From the last time they left the court in Montreal last July to now, the Rattlers are a much different team both throughout the roster and behind the bench.

It’s no surprise given how turbulent last season was for the franchise, beginning the year with a 5-2 record to sit first place in the Western Conference.

What followed was a mass exodus of their starting lineup with their top-four scorers in Jalen Harris, Elijah Harkless, Grant Basille and Maurice Calhoo all departing the organization for opportunities elsewhere.

Despite acquiring reigning CEBL MVP Teddy Allen shortly after, the Rattlers would go on to lose 12 of their final 13 games of the season to tumble into last place in the conference and finish with a 6-14 record.

“Everyone needs to stay professional,” said Tsegakele. “You never know when a guy might leave, you never know… obviously knock on wood a guy might get injured and then people need to step up.

“I think we saw that with a couple guys last year and I think that’s just a mindset that everybody should adapt.”

The Rattlers did not bring back head coach Larry Abney this summer, instead choosing to promote longtime assistant coach Eric Magdanz who will be making his CEBL head coaching debut.

As well, Saskatchewan promoted Rob Lovelace to the role of lead assistant coach alongside associate coach Steve Burrows.

“Yeah it’s going to be a little bit different,” said Lovelace. “You’ll see the make up of these guys are a good group of hard-nosed, defensive guys. That’s what the team was after this year. They’re athletic, just noticed a few of these guys can just really get up and down and really fly around.”

Including Tsegakele, only four Rattlers have returned for the 2025 season from last year’s roster with Cody John, Jaden Bediako and Isaac Simon back wearing the green and gold.

That’s given way for newcomers like Nate Pierre-Louis to make an impact, signed to the roster in the off-season.

“It was one of the only teams this summer that truly believed in me,” said Pierre-Louis. “I just went where I was loved. I prayed about it and the opportunity came, it was a quick yes.

“I was on board right away.”

Pierre-Louis is one of two players who are coming off stints in the NBA G League, suiting up for the South Bay Lakers, Long Island Nets and Iowa Wolves before joining the Rattlers.

According to Lovelace, Pierre-Louis has been a welcome addition to the roster and is expecting big performances out of the guard in 2025.

“Nate’s been great, defensively,” said Lovelace. “I’m a defensive guy, so I noticed him right off the get-go defensively and how strong he is. Even the way he’s communicating right now with the guys.”

Joining a young roster featuring recent Canada West draft picks in Simon, Declan Peterson and Easton Thimm who are finding their footing, Pierre-Louis said his experience will come in handy as he gets used to the intricacies of the CEBL.

“I’m used to a certain level of basketball,” said Pierre-Louis. “It’s different rules up here, but I’m very used to the physicality of how I play.

“I’m very excited for the new challenges ahead.”

With their season tipping off on Thursday night, hosting the Vancouver Bandits, a good start will be necessary for the Rattlers to erase the sting of last year’s elimination and get back to the playoff picture for the first time in three summers.

“I think we learned that this league is no joke,” said Tsegakele. “There’s talent all across the 10 teams and any given night, the last team in the league can beat you. So you got to come ready every single game, bring your ‘A’ game and come ready to compete.”

The Rattlers will get their 2025 CEBL season underway at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, welcoming the Bandits to SaskTel Centre.