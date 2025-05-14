Kelowna Muay Thai fighter prepares for Okanagan Fight Night

Powerful punches and sturdy kicks are a few of the skills that set Lizette Miller apart from the competition.

She’s been training for three years at Pacific Top Team Martial Arts in Muay Thai in Kelowna, B.C., and now she’s one of the top in her weight class in Canada.

“(I enjoy) the physicality of it, the challenge, the training — there is the mental side of it, you are constantly challenging your mindset,” said Miller.

Her coach, Adolfo Lozano, has been working with her since she first started and now has watched her progress.

“All the capacity she has, and all the energy she has, she is always positive,” said Lozano. ” You know you are going to have a good round with her if you spar; it’s good progress.”

All her hard work should give her extra power when she steps into the ring as one of the main fights at Okanagan Fight Night on May 24 at Memorial Arena,

“I want to bring the belt home, defend home ground because my opponent is from Calgary, so my goal is to win,” said Miller.

When she steps out of the ring, hopefully with some new hardware, she hopes she can inspire and train women who are interested in joining the sport.