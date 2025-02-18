1-handed Calgary Muay Thai fighter sees himself as ‘puzzle with missing pieces’

Send this page to someone via email

The wait is over for Calgary Muay Thai fighter Jake (The One) Peacock.

Peacock looks for his second-straight win in One Championship action when he takes on Japan’s Shinji Suzuki on Thursday at One 171: Qatar in Lusail.

Peacock, who was born without a right hand, has been waiting for a fight since winning a unanimous decision over Japanese bantamweight Kohei (Samurai Warrior) Shinjo in his debut in the promotion last April in Bangkok.

“I was ready to fight April 6, the day after my debut,” Peacock said from Qatar.

“It’s been a long time coming.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's been a long time coming."

Peacock and Suzuki were originally due to meet Nov. 8 on a card that shifted from Atlanta to Bangkok before being postponed to Thursday in Qatar.

Story continues below advertisement

The card at Lusail Sports Arena also sees Britain’s Jonathan (The General) Haggerty defend his One kickboxing bantamweight title against China’s Wei Rui, the No. 1 contender who has won 21 straight fights. And strawweight MMA champion Joshua (The Passion) Pacio of the Philippines and interim title-holder Jarred (The Monkey God) Brooks of the United States meet in a trilogy bout to unify the title.

The 31-year-old Peacock was born without a right hand after the amniotic band was wrapped around his arm in the early stages of development, which stopped it from growing.

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

Peacock, who weighed in at 144.5 pounds last time out, only wears one glove but uses his right arm to deliver elbows and other strikes. The Canadian, coming on like a threshing machine, was too much for Shinjo in Bangkok, wearing the Japanese fighter down over three rounds.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought it was a very good performance,” Peacock said. “I was in control the whole fight. Really I was just having a good time, enjoying the moment. It was my debut for One, so I got to showcase a bit of what I’m about and entertain the fans.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I probably had a little bit too much fun. I should have gone for the finish but I won’t make that mistake again. We’re going to have to shut Shinji down and put him out in two rounds.”

One’s Muay Thai bouts feature three three-minute rounds (five rounds for a title bout) with fighters wearing four-ounce mixed martial arts gloves. Knockouts can be scored via punch, kick, knee, elbow or legal throw.

1:41 Calgary Muay Thai fighter getting her shot in the octagon

Peacock earned his spot with the Asian-based combat sports promoter by winning the Road to One tournament to secure a US$100,000, six-fight contract.

Story continues below advertisement

He presents a unique challenge. While Muay Thai is known as the art of eight limbs (fists, elbows, knees, shins), Peacock has adapted to his body.

“It’s really just a difference of timing,” he said.

“Some people would think it’s a disadvantage. But I’ve been born with it so I don’t know anything different.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Some people would think it's a disadvantage. But I've been born with it so I don't know anything different."

He says his style will keep evolving.

“I change the blueprint every day,” he said. “No one’s going to figure me out. I’m a puzzle with missing pieces.”

Suzuki, 39, is 1-1 in One competition, coming off a decision over China’s Han Zi Hao last March after winning the Road to One: Japan tournament to earn his place on the roster.

“He’s experienced. He’s been in there with some good competition,” said Peacock. “He’ll be tough. The Japanese, they always fight with honour … So I’m expecting him to come forward. I’m expecting him to bring his best.

“He’s a heavy boxer, likes a low kick. But we’re ready for anywhere we want to take it. We’ll take the fight where we see fit and we’re going to shut him out and put him away.”

Married with two kids, Peacock is also the founder and head coach at Calgary’s Dunamis Gym which he owns with his wife

Story continues below advertisement

His father, Gavin Peacock, played soccer for 18 years, scoring more than 135 goals for England’s Queens Park Rangers, Chelsea and Newcastle United among other clubs. He turned to ministry after his playing career, moving to Canada.

Born and raised in London, England, Jake was enrolled in martial arts at the age of seven to learn discipline and self-defence. After moving to Canada at 14, Peacock transitioned to full contact Kyokushin Karate, eventually moving to Muay Thai and kickboxing.

He is enjoying the spotlight in One Championship.

“I’m having a great time. I love it,” he said. “And I was made for this. I was made to entertain. I enjoy the press. Obviously fighting is the pinnacle of it but I enjoy it all.”

As he did in Bangkok, the Albertan will enter and leave the ring wearing a cowboy hat.

“The Wild West is coming to the Middle East … We’re ready for a Western shootout,” he said enthusiastically.