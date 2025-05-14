Menu

15-year-old girl hurt in shooting at Prince Goerge encampment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2025 5:19 pm
An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. File / Global News
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say a 15-year-old girl was shot while in a recreational vehicle parked at a local homeless encampment.

A statement from the RCMP says the teen was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Lower Patricia Boulevard encampment, locally known as Moccasin Flats.

They say there’s no indication of an increased risk to the general public.

Work starts to dismantle Prince George tent city

Police are still looking for a suspect and say the shooting is being handled by the serious crimes unit.

The City of Prince George filed a claim in the B.C. Supreme Court in February seeking an order to close what remains of the Moccasin Flats encampment.

It said enough new housing had been created to fulfil the requirements of a 2021 court order that allowed people to camp indefinitely in the area.

“For over three years, the Lower Patricia Boulevard encampment has been a subject of ongoing concern among residents. This includes concern for the safety of those living in the encampment and in surrounding areas,” director of administrative services Eric Depenau said in a statement in February.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

