BC Ferries gears up for what could be its ‘busiest summer yet’

BC Ferries is gearing up for what could be a record travel season as more British Columbians stay home amid tensions with the United States.

The ferry company laid out its plans to try and ensure smooth sailing ahead of the summer peak on Wednesday, as it grapples with an aging fleet and limited infrastructure.

Last year the ferry service carried more than 9 million passengers and 3.7 million vehicles between May 15 and Sept. 2, numbers it expects to replicate this year.

“We’re operating in a more complex environment — aging ships, increased demand, and busy terminals all put pressure on the system,” BC Ferries vice-president of engineering Stephen Jones told reporters.

“We’ve done the work to deliver a strong peak season. Refits are complete, crews are in place, and we’ve planned carefully to get people where they need to go safely and reliably.”

The company says it is taking a “strategic, system-wide” approach to preparing for the summer, including refits and maintenance projects on 21 vessels.

BC Ferries has also added 1,000 extra round trips on major routes and a new 4:30 p.m. one-way sailing from Tsawwassen to Departure Bay in Nanaimo, and secured regulatory approval to carry an extra 150 foot passengers on the vessel serving Bowen Island.

It says it’s also hired more than 600 seasonal and operational staff.

BC Ferries has faced a series of mechanical issues in recent years that have frustrated travellers and prompted the mayors of Gibsons and Bowen Island to write the provincial government to demand action on reliability.

The company is in the process of acquiring four large new vessels, but they won’t be in service until near the end of the decade.

BC Ferries vice-president of public affairs Lindsay Matthews said the company has done everything it can to prepare, given the resources it has.

“As we prepare for what we expect will be the busiest summer yet, our team is ready to deliver the best possible service for every customer,” she said.

“We’re expecting it to be a busy season, and while we’re likely to face challenges due to the age of our fleet, we’re committed to working as hard as possible to get things back on track when those situations arise, keeping customers informed every step of the way and giving them the smoothest trip possible.”

Despite those efforts, the company is urging travellers to plan ahead to ensure their smoothest trip, including making reservations and choosing off-peak sailings when possible.

It’s also urging people to leave their vehicles at home and to travel as a foot passenger if they can.