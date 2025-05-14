Woman facing attempted murder charge involving 3-year-old boy in London, Ont.

A woman from London, Ont. is facing attempted murder charges after an incident that occurred Tuesday night involving a three-year-old boy, according to police in the Forest City.
Police say officers were dispatched to a home in near Marconi Boulevard and Marconi Court at around 7:15 p.m. after the incident reported.
They say when the officers reached the house in the city’s east end, they soon discovered that a woman allegedly tried to cause life-threatening injuries to a 3-year-old boy.
The officers would quickly track down their suspect and arrest her a short distance from the home, according to a release from police.
Police say the victim was then looked at by paramedic services and was not left with physical injuries requiring medical attention.
A 29-year-old woman from London is facing a charge of attempt to commit murder.
Police said the victim and the accused are known to one another but did not provide any further details of what the relationship was.
