Crime

Woman facing attempted murder charge involving 3-year-old boy in London, Ont.

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 14, 2025 12:17 pm
1 min read
A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont., Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont., Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins
A woman from London, Ont. is facing attempted murder charges after an incident that occurred Tuesday night involving a three-year-old boy, according to police in the Forest City.

Police say officers were dispatched to a home in near Marconi Boulevard and Marconi Court at around 7:15 p.m. after the incident reported.

They say when the officers reached the house in the city’s east end, they soon discovered that a woman allegedly tried to cause life-threatening injuries to a 3-year-old boy.

The officers would quickly track down their suspect and arrest her a short distance from the home, according to a release from police.

Police say the victim was then looked at by paramedic services and was not left with physical injuries requiring medical attention.

A 29-year-old woman from London is facing a charge of attempt to commit murder.

Police said the victim and the accused are known to one another but did not provide any further details of what the relationship was.

