Crime

Vancouver Island teacher facing 5 youth-related sex charges

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 13, 2025 6:47 pm
1 min read
Row of lockers in a school.
Row of lockers in a school. Getty Images
A Vancouver Island teacher is facing multiple sex charges allegedly involving minors.

Saanich, B.C., police said Tuesday that they were notified in early 2024 of a female teacher in the Greater Victoria School District who had engaged in sexual interactions with students.

Police identified an initial alleged victim, and as the investigation progressed, they identified other alleged victims.

Marnie Burnham, who also taught under the name Marni Forin, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2024.

She has since been charged with five offences: three counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of
telecommunicate to lure a child under 18.

In a message to parents, School District 61 said the teacher had taught at Oak Bay High School and Mount Doug Secondary School.

The district said it had notified police and launched its own investigation when it was made aware of “concerning allegations of inappropriate conduct. The district also notified the Ministry of Education and the Teacher Regulation Branch.

The accused has since signed an undertaking not to teach, and is on unpaid leave, it said.

“Students known to have been involved have been contacted by the District and/or police services and advised of support services,” the district said.

“The District will continue to fully cooperate with police as investigations continue.”

Burnham/Forin has since been released pending trial, under several conditions including no contact with the alleged victims, no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and not to be on school property.

Investigators are asking anyone who was a minor and had sexual contact with Burnaham/Forin before December 2024, or who knows someone who was, to contact them at specialinvestigations@Saanichpolice.ca.

