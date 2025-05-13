Jets fans across Manitoba make playoff melodies

Send this page to someone via email

Inspired by a love of music and passion for the Winnipeg Jets, fans across the province have put their own spin on playoff melodies.

After writing the lyrics himself, Bryce Mazepa produced a rock anthem with the help of AI, Freya Hansen teamed up with her friend Gary Wallace to compose an original tune called Go, go Jets, go! and Nadine Trumbley put her own spin on a Johnny Cash classic that she calls Whiteout Everywhere.

To hear the songs and the full story, watch the video above.