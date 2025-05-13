Canadian QB Tre Ford finally getting chance to start out of the gate for Elks

Send this page to someone via email

For much of three seasons Tre Ford stood on the Edmonton Elks sidelines listening to fans chant: “We want Tre, we want Tre.”

No more chanting.

The fourth-year quarterback out of the University of Waterloo, who got to start only when the Elks playoff chances were virtually eliminated the last two seasons, has been handed the reins of the team that has been revamped from ownership to upper management to coaching.

And the 26-year-old with a strong arm and impressive scrambling ability is anxious to get going, to prove the fans were right.

“Super, super excited,” he said after the Elks second training-camp session Tuesday that was loud and spirited.

The Elks were 0-3 in 2022 when Ford got his first professional start. In 2023 the team was 0-8 before then head coach Chris Jones called on Ford.

Last season the Elks were 0-7 before Ford got to start. He won, then missed three games with a rib injury before returning to win three more games.

“Definitely ups and downs,” he said. “I feel like I did a good job when I was in and then I feel like every opportunity there was I was kind of in and out, going back and forth. But I try not to focus on it too much.

“The guys who were here before were doing what they thought was best to win. Maybe we didn’t agree on what was best for the team, but it’s their decision to make. I’m just a player; the coach gets to make the calls.”

In three seasons the Elks are 9-9 in games Ford starts, and 6-30 under other veteran quarterbacks.

Ford sparked a dramatic turnaround last year when the Elks went 7-4 in their last 11 games.

“There are definitely things to build off of, trying to get some good momentum going into the season, able to win some games late last season,” Ford said.

“But it’s a new team, new coaches.

“Last year is in the past and we’re moving forward with a new team. New offence, new defence.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Last year is in the past and we're moving forward with a new team. New offence, new defence."

New head coach Mark Kilam has been impressed with Ford, saying he is “taking command of things.

“He’s a pro, he’s all in on his role and we’re going to continue pushing him. He’s going to continue pushing himself. The big thing is taking information from the meetings and the corrections and bring it back onto the field. I like what I see so far.”

Ford realizes that with the starting job comes increased pressure and responsibility.

“The pressure is always going to be there for quarterbacks, whether you’re the backup quarterback and then you find out, boom you’re starting,” he said. “There’s always going to be pressure to perform. I’m used to it, been there my whole life.”

If he needs help dealing with issues, Cody Fajardo, an eight-year CFL veteran quarterback obtained in the off-season, is there to lend a hand.

“I knew it was going to be Tre’s team and I’m here to help Tre out anyway I can … get the most out of him and just let him know that he’s got a guy in me who will tell him what I’ve experienced, use my football experience to help him,” Fajardo said.

“He’s an incredible athlete, a great quarterback so it’ll be fun, a little one-two punch from us.”