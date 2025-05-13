Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign 1st-round draft pick

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted May 13, 2025 6:33 pm
1 min read
Wyoming linebacker Connor Shay (33) and teammates celebrate after their win over Washington State in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak). View image in full screen
Wyoming linebacker Connor Shay (33) and teammates celebrate after their win over Washington State in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak). AP Photo/Young Kwak
A day after losing one of their top draft picks to the NFL’s Green Bay Packers, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed their first round selection from the recent CFL Draft.

The Bombers announced they’ve signed sixth overall pick, linebacker Connor Shay.

Shay was exhausting his NFL options after being invited to a rookie mini-camp with the New York Jets.

The 23-year-old made a big impact at the University of Wyoming last season. He started all 12 games at the weak-side linebacker spot and recorded 76 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

He also played a significant amount on special teams.

“When Connor was there at six, for us, it was a no brainer,” Bombers general manager Kyle Walters said after the draft. “We thought very highly of him, and had him as one of the top guys on the board.”

The California product has national status in the CFL through his father, who was born in Prince Edward Island.

The Bombers have signed seven of their nine selections from the draft, but second rounder, quarterback Taylor Elgersma signed a rookie contract with the Packers on Monday.

