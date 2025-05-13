Menu

Environment

Second dead grey whale in one week washes ashore in British Columbia

By Chuck Chiang The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2025 4:38 pm
1 min read
RELATED: The body of a young grey whale is drawing onlookers at Tofino's Long Beach. The whale is one of dozens found dead along the Pacific Coast this year. As Paul Johnson reports, officials are searching for answers.
A second dead grey whale has washed ashore in British Columbia in less than a week.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has confirmed that the latest dead whale was reported on May 11 in Haida Gwaii near the community of Skidegate, and a marine mammal response team is working with local First Nations to coordinate a necropsy.

The cause of death is unknown, and Fisheries and Oceans Canada says confirming what happened through necropsy reports may take up to three months.

The latest case comes after Parks Canada said a dead whale was spotted floating off Vancouver Island on May 6, before it washed ashore on Long Beach in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve near Tofino.

The federal department has warned people to not touch the dead whales and to keep dogs leashed, and is also asking anyone who sees whales being harassed or disturbed to report to the agency immediately.

There are three grey whale populations in the North Pacific and the federal department says it hasn’t been able to establish which the dead animal found on Haida Gwaii belonged to.

Two of the populations are classified as endangered.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

