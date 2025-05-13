Planned ignitions in 2023 wildfires were ‘reasonable,’ Forest Practices Board rules

Send this page to someone via email

The Forest Practices Board has found that planned ignitions by the BC Wildfire Service during a 2023 wildfire that destroyed 40 homes along Gun Lake were “reasonable.”

The conclusion comes after the board completed its investigation into a complaint submitted by three Gun Lake residents.

Their complaint raised concerns that the fire set by the service on Aug. 1, 2023, contributed to the destruction of the homes on the west side of the lake.

The Forest Practices Board says in a news release that it determined the service had complied with the Wildfire Act and its decision to conduct the ignition was based on “sound forest practices and a reasonable assessment of the wildfire threat.”

It says the investigation determined officials had believed, without a planned ignition, the wildfire would spread to nearly the entire southwestern shoreline of the Lajoie and Gun lakes, with the potential to reach the community of Gold Bridge.

A planned ignition is a deliberate use of fire in an emergency to remove unburned fuel from an area, typically between a control line and the wildfire.

The board says in the release that burning that fuel can help contain the wildfire and make fire-suppression efforts more efficient.