SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Cool, wet weather allows officials to lift some Alberta fire bans

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 13, 2025 2:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary emergency crews prepare for wildfire season'
Calgary emergency crews prepare for wildfire season
WATCH: (May 7) It’s been a hot start to Alberta’s wildfire season, both figuratively and literally. As Global’s Skylar Peters explains, the risk will remain for some time, while leaders stress they are ready.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

While cooler and wetter weather this week has provided Alberta’s firefighters with some help getting the province’s wildfire situation under control, it has also allowed officials in several regions to relax some of the fire bans that had been put in place because of the unseasonably hot, dry weather earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Rocky View County, located north of Calgary, Lacombe County, north of Red Deer and the Municipal District of Willow Creek, located west of Lethbridge, all downgraded their fire bans to fire advisories.

In a notice posted online, Lacombe County said “significant precipitation” has created improved fire conditions, but it also warns that the “fire danger remains high to very high in many areas.” As a result, residents are being asked to “exercise extreme caution.”

The change means burning is allowed in some areas under certain situations, such as recreational camp fires in a fire pit, backyard fire pits, charcoal barbecues and burning barrels.

Story continues below advertisement

Similar restrictions are in place in both Rocky View County and the MD of Willow Creek.

Despite the easing of fire restrictions in some parts of Alberta, fire officials say the danger remains high to very high, so residents are urged to exercise extreme caution. View image in full screen
Despite the easing of fire restrictions in some parts of Alberta, fire officials say the danger remains high to very high, so residents are being urged to exercise extreme caution. Global News

While burning permits are also being issued again in the MD of Willow Creek — and Lacombe County will consider them on a case-by-case basis — in Rocky View County, all large burning permits remain suspended.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The latest information on all the fire bans and restrictions is available online at albertafirebans.ca and the latest on the fire danger across Alberta is available at alberta.ca/fire-danger.

Click to play video: 'Extreme fire conditions in parts of Saskatchewan'
Extreme fire conditions in parts of Saskatchewan

 

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices