Police say working ‘day and night’ on case of 2 missing Nova Scotia children

The RCMP say they are working “day and night” on the disappearance of two Nova Scotia children — who have been missing for almost two weeks — but had little new information to share.

Lilly and Jack Sullivan, aged six and four, were reported missing on the morning of May 2 from their home on Gairloch Road in Lansdowne Station, which is about 30 kilometres from New Glasgow, N.S.

In an update on Tuesday through a release, police re-iterated their commitment to finding the siblings and said any new information will be released when it becomes available.

“We continue to work day and night on this file,” Staff Sgt. Curtis MacKinnon with Pictou County RCMP says in a statement. “Like all Nova Scotians, we want answers, and we want to know what happened to these children.”

Police said to date they have received more than 180 tips from the public and those are being followed up on.

As well, police said investigators have identified 35 people for formal interviews as part of the investigation. This includes community members and people closest to the children, police added.

The RCMP had previously said the siblings were believed to have “wandered away.” They noted that there was no evidence of abduction, so it didn’t qualify for an Amber Alert.

A lengthy and wide search, with upwards of 160 people, ensued that covered 5.5 square kilometres of heavily wooded, rural terrain with search dogs, helicopters and drones.

The RCMP said at a briefing last Wednesday it had decided to scale back the search, saying the likelihood the children are alive is “very low.”

“Based on the experts and the review of the facts, the inclement weather, the time frames and their age, the likelihood that they’re alive right now is very low,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Rob McCamon.

On May 8 and May 9, police said the RCMP’s underwater recovery team searched bodies of water around Lansdowne Station but that the two-day operation “didn’t uncover any evidence.”

“We’re exploring all avenues in this missing persons investigation,” said MacKinnon in RCMP’s latest update. “We have officers from multiple disciplines dedicated to finding Lilly and Jack, including highly trained RCMP major crime and forensic investigators.”

Lilly is described as having shoulder-length, light brown hair with bangs. She might be wearing a pink sweater, pink pants and pink boots. Jack has short, blond hair and was wearing blue dinosaur boots.

It has been 11 days since the children were reported missing.

The RCMP are asking anyone with information on the sibling’s whereabouts to contact them.