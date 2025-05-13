Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Fire

Wildfire evacuation order lifted for residents north of Edmonton

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 13, 2025 12:50 pm
1 min read
Dozens of homeowners who were forced from their homes because of a wildfire north of Edmonton, seen here on May 6, are now being allowed to return home after an evacuation order for the area was lifted on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Dozens of homeowners forced from their homes because of a wildfire north of Edmonton, seen here burning on May 6, are allowed to return home after an evacuation order for the area was lifted on Tuesday. Global News
Dozens of homeowners forced to leave their homes last week due to threats of a wildfire burning north of Edmonton are now allowed to return home.

An evacuation order near the Redwater provincial recreation area in Sturgeon County has been lifted — effective at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

An update on the Sturgeon County website said the fire is now classified as “being held,” which means it is not expected to grow beyond its current boundaries given current weather conditions, and notes the “excellent progress” firefighters have made on the fire.

Despite the progress — and lifting of the evacuation order — Sturgeon County remains under a state of local emergency.

The size of the fire is currently at 3,230 hectares and, despite being listed as being held, the county said there are still hot spots burning that need to be extinguished.

In some cases, the fire has burned deeply into the ground and officials said putting out those hot spots will take time.

The county has also posted re-entry information for residents online, offering guidance on dealing with burned timber, waste disposal, drinking water safety and cleaning refrigerators and freezers.

People are also being asked to continue to respect road closures in the area and avoid burned areas to give firefighters room to work.

Sturgeon County orders residents to evacuate due to wildfire
