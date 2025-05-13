Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted in 2024 Manitoba shooting arrested in Ontario: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 13, 2025 12:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada'
Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
RELATED: Winnipeg has retained its title as the violent crime capital of Canada — according to a new study from the Fraser Institute — with 675 violent crimes per 100,000 people – Feb 13, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A fugitive linked to a September 2024 shooting in Thompson, Man., has been arrested in Ontario, RCMP say.

A Canada-wide warrant had been issued for the suspect, 22, after the incident last fall, which followed a car crash on Perch Avenue in the northern Manitoba city, police said.

According to the RCMP investigation, one of the vehicles involved in the crash followed the other driver to his home and he was shot. Bullets also hit a neighbouring home.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The victim, 47, was taken to hospital, where he was treated and released.

Last Tuesday, Toronto police arrested the suspect without incident in Hamilton. He was charged with discharging a firearm with intent, possessing a restricted firearm, possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing a firearm knowing possession was unauthorized.

He was taken back to Winnipeg by Manitoba Integrated Violent Offender Apprehension Unit (MIVOAU) officers and remains in custody.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers'
Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices