Man wanted in 2024 Manitoba shooting arrested in Ontario: RCMP

A fugitive linked to a September 2024 shooting in Thompson, Man., has been arrested in Ontario, RCMP say.

A Canada-wide warrant had been issued for the suspect, 22, after the incident last fall, which followed a car crash on Perch Avenue in the northern Manitoba city, police said.

According to the RCMP investigation, one of the vehicles involved in the crash followed the other driver to his home and he was shot. Bullets also hit a neighbouring home.

The victim, 47, was taken to hospital, where he was treated and released.

Last Tuesday, Toronto police arrested the suspect without incident in Hamilton. He was charged with discharging a firearm with intent, possessing a restricted firearm, possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing a firearm knowing possession was unauthorized.

He was taken back to Winnipeg by Manitoba Integrated Violent Offender Apprehension Unit (MIVOAU) officers and remains in custody.

