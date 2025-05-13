Menu

Canada

Fire breaks out damaging 3 homes in downtown Toronto, dog rescued

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 13, 2025 7:05 am
1 min read
Fire breaks out at a home on Bathurst Street in Toronto. View image in full screen
Fire breaks out at a home on Bathurst Street in Toronto. Global News
Toronto Fire Services say a fire that broke out on Monday night has damaged three homes in the downtown area and that a dog was rescued.

Fire officials said a fire broke out at a house on Bathurst Street near Richmond Street at around 10:40 p.m. before spreading to two other homes. One home was a detached and the other was a semi-detached.

The flames went through the roof of two of the homes and the roof collapsed on one of them, Toronto fire said.

“They are all uninhabitable at this point and the building is structurally compromised, so the damage estimate is probably in the millions,” said Acting Platoon Chief Bob Cooke in an update on Tuesday morning.

One firefighter was taken to hospital for “precautionary measures,” fire officials initially said. In the update, Cooke said the firefighter had minor injuries and has been released from hospital and sent home.

Toronto Fire said only one of the homes was occupied with residents and there were no injuries reported. A dog was also rescued and video showed the canine being reunited with owners.

“One dog was removed safely,” said Cooke. “It’s a happy ending when there are no serious injuries or casualties.”

Dog rescued from one of the homes. View image in full screen
Dog rescued from one of the homes. Global News
Firefighters will remain at the site while putting out hotspots and conducting a fire watch.

Roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

