Maple Ridge city councillor on leave amid criminal charges

A Maple Ridge, B.C., city councillor has taken a leave from his role as he faces criminal charges.

So far, the nature of the charges isn’t clear; both the Crown and Ahmed Yousef’s lawyer are citing a publication ban to avoid releasing details.

Yousef’s attorney, Phil Riddell, told Global News his client is out on bail and that the next court date is June 9.

Beyond that, Riddell had no comment.

On his Facebook page, Yousef wrote that he was taking a leave to, “Focus my time and efforts on some personal matters.”

“I hope to take my seat back at council at the earliest possible opportunity,” he added.