Emergency crews drafting plans to welcome home residents forced out by wildfire

Emergency crews responding to an out-of-control wildfire north of Edmonton say they are getting plans ready for residents to return home.

Officials from Sturgeon County have said the more than 32-square-kilometre blaze started earlier this month when an all-terrain vehicle caught fire after an apparent electrical or mechanical failure.

Dozens of homes were evacuated, and the county says responders are preparing to let residents return as soon as they deem the situation safe enough to do so.

Until then, residents and the general public are being reminded to stay away from the evacuation area and that anyone caught in that zone could be charged.

View image in full screen Map shared by Sturgeon County emergency response officials shows area affected by wildfire. Sturgeon County, Alberta

Officials say firefighters continue to make good progress on containing the perimeter of the fire and that higher humidity continues to keep fire behaviour low.

Crews from across the province have been called in over the past week to help battle the fire.