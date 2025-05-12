SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Fire

Emergency crews drafting plans to welcome home residents forced out by wildfire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2025 7:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Northern Alberta wildfire situation ‘more comfortable’: Redwater mayor'
Northern Alberta wildfire situation ‘more comfortable’: Redwater mayor
WATCH FROM MAY 8: The wildfire situation in northern Alberta has improved but officials still caution the situation can change. Some people are now allowed to return home, after encroaching flames forced evacuations earlier in the week. Erik Bay has more on how things stand.
Emergency crews responding to an out-of-control wildfire north of Edmonton say they are getting plans ready for residents to return home.

Officials from Sturgeon County have said the more than 32-square-kilometre blaze started earlier this month when an all-terrain vehicle caught fire after an apparent electrical or mechanical failure.

Dozens of homes were evacuated, and the county says responders are preparing to let residents return as soon as they deem the situation safe enough to do so.

Until then, residents and the general public are being reminded to stay away from the evacuation area and that anyone caught in that zone could be charged.

Map of wildfire area In Redwater Recreation Area View image in full screen
Map shared by Sturgeon County emergency response officials shows area affected by wildfire. Sturgeon County, Alberta

Officials say firefighters continue to make good progress on containing the perimeter of the fire and that higher humidity continues to keep fire behaviour low.

Crews from across the province have been called in over the past week to help battle the fire.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

