Missing two-year-old in Alberta found a kilometre from home after overnight search

RCMP say a toddler who disappeared from a home in northwestern Alberta has been found safe following an overnight ground and air search.

Police say in a news release that officers with their Fairview detachment responded on Sunday night to a report of a missing two-year-old from a rural home in Clear Hills County.

Mounties called in reinforcements to help search for the child, including a search dog team, officers with drones, as well as firefighters.

They say more than 100 community volunteers also answered the call for help.

The search ended happily shortly after 6 a.m. Monday when police say a Grande Prairie Technical Search and Rescue helicopter spotted the child, who had wandered about a kilometre away from the residence.

The child was assessed, found to be in good health and reunited with their family.

