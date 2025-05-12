Menu

Crime

Manitoba man arrested after RCMP recover $45K in stolen goods

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 12, 2025 3:33 pm
1 min read
Rural crime has increased in Manitoba, Mounties say
RELATED: Crime is seeping into communities in every corner of the province. Rural Manitoba, in particular, is seeing high levels of violence this year. Teagan Rasche reports. – Dec 5, 2024
Manitoba RCMP say they’ve recovered more than $45,000 in stolen property, including a trailer that was reported stolen from Steinbach.

Officers from the Brandon detachment were called to the community of Wheatland last Wednesday, and a search of a local property — which also involved RCMP from Carberry and Souris — turned up a large quantity of stolen property.

In addition to the trailer, police said they found John Deere farm equipment.

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve recovered $45,000 in stolen goods, including John Deere equipment. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say they’ve recovered $45,000 in stolen goods, including John Deere equipment. Manitoba RCMP

While the search was taking place, police said, a suspect drove by the scene and was pulled over.

A 42-year-old man from Wheatland was arrested and charged with three counts of possessing property obtained by crime, four counts of possessing weapons contrary to an order and two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

RCMP said he’ll face the charges in a Brandon courtroom May 26.

Thefts at 3 Manitoba farms leave landowners, neighbours shaken
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

