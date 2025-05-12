Manitoba man arrested after RCMP recover $45K in stolen goods

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve recovered more than $45,000 in stolen property, including a trailer that was reported stolen from Steinbach.
Officers from the Brandon detachment were called to the community of Wheatland last Wednesday, and a search of a local property — which also involved RCMP from Carberry and Souris — turned up a large quantity of stolen property.
In addition to the trailer, police said they found John Deere farm equipment.
While the search was taking place, police said, a suspect drove by the scene and was pulled over.
A 42-year-old man from Wheatland was arrested and charged with three counts of possessing property obtained by crime, four counts of possessing weapons contrary to an order and two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
RCMP said he’ll face the charges in a Brandon courtroom May 26.
