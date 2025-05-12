SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Manitoba wildfire officials say threat remains for province’s northwest

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 12, 2025 3:06 pm
2 min read
Fire restrictions for parts of Manitoba in place
Fire restrictions in parts of the southeast and Interlake regions of the province have gone into effect because of dry conditions – May 2, 2025
Manitoba officials say it’s still a waiting game for many wildfire evacuees in northwestern Manitoba, near The Pas.

Hundreds of people were forced from their homes the RM of Kelsey last week by an out-of-control wildfire. According to the province’s latest stats, that blaze — which is still listed as out of control — reached over 20,000 hectares in size.

Despite the ongoing concerns, emergency coordinator Lori Forbes told 680 CJOB that things have improved enough to send some people home so far.

“We have sent everybody home that lives in Wanless,” Forbes said. “(Residents of) East Shore and North Shore were not sent home yesterday, as they’re under a different jurisdiction, so I’m not sure what their messaging was today.

“And then we have just a few people still out in the valley that are still evacuated, and we just want to make sure that it’s safe for their return.”

Forbes said it remains unclear exactly how many people are still out of their homes, but said the Manitoba Wildfire Service is expected to give some clarity this afternoon.

Manitobans are urged to keep on top of their local fire bans in an effort to keep the wildfire problem from growing further.

Forbes said it may seem like a small thing, but even a tiny spark has the potential to cause serious damage under current conditions.

Beginning Friday morning., backcountry travel on ATVs and other off-road vehicles in areas throughout Manitoba has been nixed due to concerns about the potential for more fires.

“We really need people to be really aware and vigilant. It’s hard to think a quad can start a fire, but it can,” Forbes said.

We just need really need people to know no flames no fires no fire pits, no quad activities.”

Hundreds of people from the RM of Kelsey were forced from their homes last week by an out-of-control wildfire.

Forbes says some of those people were allowed to return home this weekend, but says they’ll be looking to the Manitoba Wildfire Service for the all clear to send everyone back.

According to the latest report from the province, the fire just west of The Pas is over 20,000 hectares in size, and is still listed as out of control.

