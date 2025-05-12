Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Smith announces freeze to industrial carbon price in Alberta

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2025 2:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Earth breaches critical warming threshold'
Earth breaches critical warming threshold
RELATED: In a troubling indicator of global warming, the global average temperature was recently more than two degrees Celcius higher than pre-industrial levels for the first time in recorded history, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) – Nov 20, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is freezing its industrial carbon price effective immediately at $95 per tonne of emissions.

She says the move is critical to keep industry competitive and defend jobs as Canada navigates a tariff fight with the United States.

She says it also provides certainty and economic relief to critical sectors such as oil and gas, electricity, and manufacturing.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The price had been set to rise to $110 per tonne in 2026 and to continue increasing to $170 per tonne by 2030.

Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz says going over $100 a tonne would make the province “wildly uncompetitive.”

Schulz says the freeze is indefinite.

Click to play video: 'Climate crisis overshadowed by Trump tariffs, affordability'
Climate crisis overshadowed by Trump tariffs, affordability
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices