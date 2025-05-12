Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

AFN chief says talks of Alberta separation ‘irresponsible,’ points to treaties

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2025 1:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Premier Danielle Smith says newly introduced Bill 54 will not violate treaty rights'
Premier Danielle Smith says newly introduced Bill 54 will not violate treaty rights
WATCH FROM MAY 3: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said changes to the province's Election Statues Amendment Act will not contravene Section 35 of the Canadian Constitution. But Indigenous groups say the premier needs to end ideas about separation before they start – May 3, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations says talk of Alberta separatism is ‘irresponsible’ and it’s “not smart” for politicians to make statements about it without consulting with First Nations first.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a bill that would make it easier for Albertans to launch referendums on various topics — including splitting from Canada.

Smith has pointed to growing alienation in her province and frustration with Ottawa, saying those wanting to separate “are not fringe voices.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says any effort by Alberta to split the country would be “unconstitutional” and a “direct affront to the sacred treaties that predate the province itself.”

She says First Nations have never ceded their inherent rights to the land and resources, and separatism would disregard treaties and undermine the foundation of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The national chief is also calling for a federal review of natural resources transfer agreements in response to the referendum talk, saying First Nations were never consulted on those agreements with the provinces.

Click to play video: 'Supporters of Alberta separation hold rally for independence'
Supporters of Alberta separation hold rally for independence
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices