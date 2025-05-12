AFN chief says talks of Alberta separation ‘irresponsible,’ points to treaties

Send this page to someone via email

The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations says talk of Alberta separatism is ‘irresponsible’ and it’s “not smart” for politicians to make statements about it without consulting with First Nations first.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a bill that would make it easier for Albertans to launch referendums on various topics — including splitting from Canada.

Smith has pointed to growing alienation in her province and frustration with Ottawa, saying those wanting to separate “are not fringe voices.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says any effort by Alberta to split the country would be “unconstitutional” and a “direct affront to the sacred treaties that predate the province itself.”

She says First Nations have never ceded their inherent rights to the land and resources, and separatism would disregard treaties and undermine the foundation of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The national chief is also calling for a federal review of natural resources transfer agreements in response to the referendum talk, saying First Nations were never consulted on those agreements with the provinces.