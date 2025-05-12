Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Taliban adds chess to ever-growing list of things banned in Afghanistan

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 12, 2025 1:44 pm
2 min read
In this picture taken on June 30, 2022, people play chess games during a chess tournament in Kandahar. View image in full screen
FILE - In this picture taken on June 30, 2022, people play chess games during a chess tournament in Kandahar. Javed Tanveer / AFP via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Taliban have banned chess in Afghanistan, citing religious reasons, adding the game to a long list of pastimes and activities that are prohibited across the country.

Citing fears that the game is a source of gambling, Taliban officials said it will be suspended indefinitely until it’s determined how compatible chess is with Islamic law, the BBC reports.

The move to ban chess is just the latest in an ever-growing list of restrictions to cultural, social and sporting events dictated by the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Ministry since the hardline, Islamist Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Restrictions on once-commonplace activities have been particularly directed at women, barring them from public spaces, education and jobs.

Atal Mashwani, spokesperson for the Taliban’s Sports Directorate, told TOLO News that chess has been suspended “due to leadership issues within the national chess federation and religious concerns surrounding the game.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said chess in Sharia or Islamic law is considered “a means of gambling.”

The Afghanistan Chess Federation has also been dissolved as part of the ban.

Click to play video: 'How a Canadian charity is helping Afghan women restricted under Taliban rule'
How a Canadian charity is helping Afghan women restricted under Taliban rule

One cafe owner in Kabul, who hosts regular amateur chess competitions but says gambling is never involved, told the BBC he would suspend the tournaments but that it would hurt his bottom line.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Young people don’t have a lot of activities these days, so many came here every day,” Azizullah Gulzada told the outlet.

“They would have a cup of tea and challenge their friends to a game of chess.”

He also noted to the AFP that “many other Islamic countries have players on an international level.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The move to ban chess comes just months after the Taliban banned free fighting, such as mixed martial arts, saying it was not aligned with sharia (Islamic law) and was too “violent.” The banning of MMA followed a 2021 law that prohibited “face-punching.”

Last October, the Taliban issued a decree that prohibits women from praying aloud or reciting the Qur’an in each other’s presence. Two months earlier, in August 2024, they issued laws making it mandatory for women to veil their entire bodies, including their faces, at all times in public. Women were also forbidden from singing, reciting and reading aloud in public, as a woman’s voice is deemed “intimate” and should not be heard.

Click to play video: 'Taliban bans Afghan women from praying aloud, reciting Qur’an in each other’s presence'
Taliban bans Afghan women from praying aloud, reciting Qur’an in each other’s presence

Women are already excluded from education after sixth grade, many public spaces and most jobs. They are also prohibited from looking at men they are not related to by blood or marriage.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices