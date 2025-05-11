Menu

Environment

Quebec airtankers head to Ontario, Saskatchewan to aid wildfire fight

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2025 4:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Extreme fire conditions in parts of Saskatchewan'
Extreme fire conditions in parts of Saskatchewan
RELATED: It's an earlier than average start to Saskatchewan's wildfire season, with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency already issuing a provincial fire ban. While conditions have been hot, dry, and windy, the real risk is people.
Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency says it is sending reinforcements to Ontario and Saskatchewan to help teams fight several forest and brush fires.

Two CL-415 firefighting aircraft and their crews will head to Dryden, Ont., while two other of the same aircraft will head to Meadow Lake, Sask.

Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency, known as SOPFEU, says the teams departed Sunday from Quebec City.

Click to play video: 'RCMP say 2 Manitobans charged with arson in connection with wildfires'
RCMP say 2 Manitobans charged with arson in connection with wildfires

The agency says the current situation in Quebec allows for resources to head to other provinces.

In Ontario, there were six active fires burning across the province shortly before noon Sunday, including one in Haliburton, located about 170 km north of Oshawa, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources’ interactive map.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Public Safety map showed there were 18 active wildfires burning Sunday, for a total of 142 fires since the season began on April 1.

Since the season began, the Quebec agency has responded to 59 fires in the province which have ravaged 38.7 hectares of forest. On Saturday, the agency asked people living in the western part of the province to be aware that the fire index level is high to very high in the region.

 

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

