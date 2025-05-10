Flames tear through North Vancouver seniors’ apartment complex

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver fire crews were called to battle a massive fire at a seniors’ apartment complex in the Lynn Valley area on Saturday.

A massive plume of smoke from the Silverlynn Apartments on Chuckart Place near Viewlynn Drive could be seen from across the region.

Images from the scene show flames shooting from multiple second- and third-floor units at the property.

Global News cameras captured firefighters rescuing at least one person from their balcony.

There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.

In a Facebook post, District of North Vancouver Mayor Mike Little said the building had suffered “significant damage.”

He said municipal services were fully activated and attending to evacuated residents.

“We are waiting on a full assessment on the condition of the residents as many people were dispersed when crews arrived and a full accounting of the people has not been completed yet,” Little said.

“It will take hours for the fire to be fully out, please give the crews plenty of space to work.”

An emergency reception centre for displaced residents has been set up at the Westlynn Baptist Church at 1341 27th St.

Metro Vancouver said it was monitoring air quality as a result of the fire.

The same apartment complex was the site of another serious fire in May 2022 that claimed one life and displaced 70 residents.

More to come…