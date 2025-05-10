Menu

Crime

Police investigating October death of infant in northern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2025 9:16 am
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Police investigating October death of infant in northern Ontario. Spencer Colby/ THE CANADIAN PRESS
Provincial police say its criminal investigation branch is now looking into the death of an infant in northern Ontario last fall.

Manitoulin OPP say officers responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a home in Burpee Township on the morning of Oct. 1.

They say the infant was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say after forensic testing, the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit is now conducting an investigation in conjunction with the coroner’s office.

OPP say they can’t release more details while the investigation is ongoing.

They say anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

