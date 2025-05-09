Province to build supportive housing for people in Nanaimo

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government announced it is building housing for people experiencing homelessness in Nanaimo.

The province, through BC Housing, is providing approximately $32 million to deliver the spaces across three sites:

50 new units at 1300 Island Hwy. S., operated by Connective Support Society

59 new units at 1030 Old Victoria Rd., operated by Vancouver Island Mental Health Society

78 renovated units at the Sparrow, 1298 Nelson St., operated by Pacifica Housing

“Bringing people indoors is the first step toward stability for people who need it, and is key to strengthening our communities,” Ravi Kahlon, minister of housing and municipal affairs, said in a statement.

“That’s why we’re providing more temporary housing units with vital supports for people in Nanaimo. Homelessness is a tough challenge, but we’ve been doing the work and we’re starting to make real progress helping people move indoors.”

People who have been staying in overnight shelters will have priority access to the spaces and are expected to move into 1300 Island Hwy. this spring, the province said.

“Move-ins at the other sites will begin in summer 2025. All sites will have individual units, shared amenity spaces, meals and laundry services, on-site staff 24/7, one entrance, and referrals to community programs essential to the health and wellness of residents.”

The province also said it will provide new permanent supportive housing to help support people after the eventual closure of temporary sites.

A rezoning application has been submitted for approximately 60 units at McKenzie Avenue, adjacent to the 1030 Old Victoria Rd. temporary housing site.

“Without housing, no person can have a healthy life,” Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said in a statement.

“The partnership with the city set out in the HEART and HEARTH MOU means that over 200 people are going to have a safe secure place to live where they can better their own lives and move beyond the misery of living in the streets.”