Recall issued over ineffective radon detectors sold online: Health Canada

Some radon gas detectors sold on Amazon may not accurately measure gas levels, potentially putting users at risk, Health Canada has warned.
On Wednesday, Health Canada issued a recall for radon gas detectors sold online, including the Boyd Gresham ‘Toolhome’ Radon Detector and the Funny Kitchen Home Radon Detector.
The health agency said its Radiation Protection Bureau tested these devices and found they measured “inaccurate radon levels and likely pose a danger to human health or safety.”
The products are battery-powered radon meters advertised for long-term and short-term home monitoring. All products were sold on Amazon, but Health Canada said they may have been sold on other websites, too. For more information on the products, click here.
If you have these radon detectors at home, Health Canada recommends you stop using them immediately and dispose of them according to your local electronic waste guidelines.
Amazon has reported that 46 units of the Funny Kitchen Home Radon Detector were sold in Canada from November 2021 to July 2024, and two units of the Boyd Gresham ‘Toolhome’ Radon Detector were sold in June 2024.
So far, no incidents or injuries related to these products have been reported to Health Canada. And they have been removed from sale online.
Radon is a radioactive gas that forms when uranium breaks down in soil and rock. It’s invisible, odourless and tasteless. While it’s harmless when released in the outdoor air, it can build up to dangerous levels in closed spaces, like homes.
Get weekly health news
And long-term exposure to the gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer in Canada, right after smoking.
Although you cannot see, smell or taste radon, it can easily be measured with a detector.
However, Canadians should only purchase electronic radon monitors that have passed performance testing by the Canadian National Radon Proficiency Program, the Canadian radon certification program recognized by Health Canada.
- Measles cases show signs of exponential growth in western Canada, say health experts
- Canadian Blood Services plans to recruit 1 million donors over next 5 years
- If measles keeps spreading, Canada may lose 30-year elimination status: PHAC
- WeightWatchers files for bankruptcy protection as weight-loss drugs dominate
Comments